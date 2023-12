Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is among the top TV shows. Even though Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod have exited the show post a leap, the new leads are grabbing a lot of eyeballs with their sizzling onscreen chemistry. Samridhii Shukla, Shehzada Dhami, Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat and more have come onboard Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to represent the next generation. Samridhii Shukla plays the role of Abhira, Akshara and Abhimanyu's daughter. The latest track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is about Abhira and Armaan played by Shehzada Dhami's marriage. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming spoiler: Abhir's character to be back? Makers plan huge twist to pick TRPs

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: What will happen next in the show?

It was Akshara's dying wish that Abhira and Armaan get married. Yuvraj who forcibly tried to marry Abhira shot Akshara with a gun leaving her seriously injured. When in the hospital, Akshara shared her last wish that she wants to see Akshara and Armaan getting married. In the hospital ward, Abhira and Armaan exchange the wedding vows and tie the knot. Now that they are Mr and Mrs, Akshara can be at peace. In latest episode, we see that Akshara breathes her last. At home, Akshara and Armaan's wedding rituals take place. Ruhi and Rohit are also married. As Ruhi makes a mistake while performing a ritual, Poddar calls it a bad omen. In the upcoming episode, we shall see that Abhira will refuse to accept Armaan as her husband. She will say that they are husband and wife only on paper and that he should not expect anything more. This will leave Armaan completely stunned.

Though Abhira has refused to accept Armaan as her husband, will she have a change of heart in the future. Well, that has been the storyline of many Indian television daily soaps. The lead stars initially do not accept their partners but then eventually love blossoms between them. Will Abhira and Armaan's story take the same path? Armaan already had a soft corner for Abhira, will the lady fall in love with him? We will have to wait and see. But whatever it will be, Abhira and Armaan's love story will be filled with many twists and turns.