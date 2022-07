Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most favourite TV shows in recent times. Headlined by Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and others, the show is keeping audiences glued to the TV screens. Abhi and Akshara's chemistry is worth watching. In the recent track, we see Abhimanyu jumping into a burning hospital to save Akshara. However, a huge explosion takes place and both fall unconscious. But the twist is that while Akshara suffers a few burn marks, Abhimanyu is critical. AbhiRa fans are shattered to see him on the hospital bed and are praying for his speedy recovery. Fans are indeed heartbroken to see their dearest AbhiRa in this state. Check out a few tweets below: Also Read - Shrenu Parikh, Rubina Dilaik, Vivian Dsena and other TV celebs who were trolled and berated for their looks

The heartbreaking parallels..

We never know what life is going to play with us the very next moment..?

PS- Then Harshad, Now Pranali made my eyes rolled ??#yrkkh #AbhiRa #Harshali pic.twitter.com/2yO9p3zzmg — Naveksha (@Naveksha4) July 4, 2022

Did they show in upcoming or something that his hand is fractured sahar…mere dil ko kuch horaha hai…#yrkkh #HarshadChopda #AbhimanyuBirla — Sonn Sonnz || (@Sonnzy) July 4, 2022

I am sure #pranalirathod will nail it in the upcoming emotional episodes where abhi gets hospitalised ?? #yrkkh #abhira #harshali #HarshadChopda — Sgian Vidya (@PotnuruSri) July 3, 2022

Tomorrow’s precap guys! Akshu and Abhi are both being treated and Akshu is trying to wake Abhi up.. #yrkkh #Abhira pic.twitter.com/pujH0JzYnr — Arya Fay (@Arya7Fay) July 4, 2022

The way they has acted today, not even with unique emotions, mean was absolutely amazing!?

no one else can be as perfect as him!??

hats both of you!?@ChopdaHarshad #pranalirathod

.

.#yrkkh #abhira #harshadchopda pic.twitter.com/ZY2hHop4YP — abhira? (@abhiraxa) July 4, 2022

It looks like we have a lot of drama coming our way in the next few episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Stay tuned! Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Not Kajol but THIS superstar Bollywood actress roped in as a judge