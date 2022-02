Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Akshara (Pranali Rathod) have finally managed to confess their love for each other. While they are trying to convince their families to accept their relationship, we are getting to see some very sweet moments shared by AbhiRa. But it looks like Abhimanyu and Akshara's bond is going to go through some tough times. Anisha has entered Abhimanyu's life and he is now in a dilemma. He wants to tell everything to Akshara however he is holding back as Anisha has threatened him that she would kill herself. In the upcoming episode, we will see Anisha and Akshara coming facer-to-face. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Tejasswi Prakash reacts to wedding with Karan Kundrra, Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera’s Haldi ceremony pics go viral and more

The precap video shows Anisha bumping into Akshara at the cafe. Anisha has Abhi's wallet and as they bump into each other, she drops the wallet. It is still unclear if Akshara has noticed Abhi's wallet as it has her picture along with a picture of his mother. Next, we see Akshara accusing Abhimanyu of hiding something from her. With this, AbhiRa fans are predicting that there will some big misunderstanding between the two soon. Also Read - TRP Report Week 4: Anupamaa TOPS, AbhiRa magic boosts Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai ratings, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin slips down again

The way Anisha smirked at Abhi in the precap!

She was carrying his wallet so there's no way she does not know that it was Akshu she just encountered.

Both of these sisters (Aarohi and Anisha) are going cause a lot of misunderstanding between #AbhiRa (not ready for this)#Yrkkh — Abhira (@Abhiraschild) February 4, 2022

Okay but can we appreciate how good they look together??

Akshu is his solace among all the chaos that's happening in their lives.

I am pretty sure there will be a misunderstanding between them as Anisha looks like a negative character but rn THEM, just them?❤#AbhiRa #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/4K9tP8tSHG — Abhira (@Abhiraschild) February 4, 2022