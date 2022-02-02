In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, currently we are witnessing Abhimanyu and Akshara's love blooming whilst they try to convince their families to accept their pyaar. Abhimanyu played by Harshad Chopda and Akshara played by Pranali Rathod are leaving their fans thoroughly entertained with their romance. But wait, here comes the twist. In the precap video of today's episode, we see a girl named Alisha enterting Abhimanyu's life. Who is she, we don't know yet, however, fans are pretty upset seeing her getting close to Abhimanyu. We see them hugging and AbhiRa fans are already not liking her. Some are guessing that she is his sister. Check out the tweets below: Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Twist: AbhiRa fans can't get over the 'sexual tension' between Abhimanyu-Akshara [VIEW PICS]
Well, it remains to be seen how Abhi and Akshu's bond changes with the entry of Alisha. For more updates, stay tuned to BollywoodLife.com. Also Read - Anupamaa, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC and more: Actors who REJECTED these Top TV shows
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.