Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai MAJOR TWIST: Alisha's entry in Abhi-Akshara's lives leaves fans fuming; say 'she gives psycho lover vibes' – read tweets

In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai headlined by Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod a new character has marked an entry. A promo showed a girl named Alisha hugging Abhimanyu.