In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, currently we are witnessing Abhimanyu and Akshara's love blooming whilst they try to convince their families to accept their pyaar. Abhimanyu played by Harshad Chopda and Akshara played by Pranali Rathod are leaving their fans thoroughly entertained with their romance. But wait, here comes the twist. In the precap video of today's episode, we see a girl named Alisha enterting Abhimanyu's life. Who is she, we don't know yet, however, fans are pretty upset seeing her getting close to Abhimanyu. We see them hugging and AbhiRa fans are already not liking her. Some are guessing that she is his sister. Check out the tweets below:

Anisha looks more like a friend than sister of Abhimanyu Birla

Looks weird because everyone in his family calls him as Abhi and here Anisha calls him as Manyu

I’ve no belief on makers they might pull an UNO REVERSE CARD on us??? #yrkkh #AbhiRa #YehRishtaKyaKehlataHai — vrushey❤️ (@vrushey1) February 2, 2022

I am honestly not a fan of Anisha already she seems like a druggy She's going to need major development if she's going to be Kairav love interest, Kairav is way too good of a person to be with a druggy girl. I can understand why her family disown her.#YRKKH #AbhiRa — ? (@Aaliyaaa1x) February 2, 2022

#abhira love story started,makers will concentrate on Neil n arohi as in Makar Sankranti celebration also Neil was trying to make her understand, Kairav ke liye bhi they r bringing anisha/Alisha...idhar pure pariwaar ko sath mein pyaar hoga??

Meanwhile MG and papa birla#Yrkkh pic.twitter.com/XqcyyIpeFd — Abhira (@Abhirafl) February 1, 2022

Well, it remains to be seen how Abhi and Akshu's bond changes with the entry of Alisha. For more updates, stay tuned to BollywoodLife.com.