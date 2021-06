Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER ALERT: Dadi feels Sirat loves Kartik; will she accept her feelings?

Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi starrer is getting interesting day by day. The show's new story has been loved by the audience. We saw that Sirat gets married to Ranveer and leaves Kartik and Kairav. Kartik and Kairav both miss Sirat while Sirat also misses them. She calls up Kartik to know about him and Kairav. However, Kairav picks up the call and tells her that Kartik has been disturbed since she left. She leaves Ranveer alone on their first night and goes to see Kartik. While playing a game, Kartik supports Ranveer and as a punishment for not taking her side, Sirat asks Kartik to fulfill her wish. She tells him that he should also get married now and Kartik couldn't say no. This makes the Goenkas very happy because Sirat could make the impossible happen and are sure that she will find the perfect wife for him too. However, Kartik does not really want to marry anyone as he still loves Naira and cannot live with anyone else. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER ALERT: Sirat to set up a blind date for Kartik; his reaction will SHOCK you

Sirat begins her search for a perfect wife for Kartik but goes on rejecting every girl. Ranveer tells her that it seems she does not want Kartik to get married and hence she is rejecting every girl. Sirat goes on looking for someone like her for Kartik and becomes possessive about him. In the upcoming episodes, we will see that the Goenkas are worried as Sirat keeps rejecting everyone and speak to dadi about it. She will tell them that Sirat was only the best choice for Kartik. Surekha will say that Sirat married Ranveer and dadi says that there is a difference is liking someone and loving someone. She will say that she has seen love for Kartik in Sirat's eyes. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER ALERT: Sirat goes on rejecting every girl for Kartik; does she really want him to remarry?

Sirat will hear it and start feeling guilty. She will soon feel for Kartik but it will be interesting to see whether she will accept it or not. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER ALERT: SHOCKING! Kartik accepts Sirat's advise to remarry; will he finally move over his love for Naira?