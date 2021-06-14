Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER ALERT: Sirat tries to hide her feelings for Kartik; will Kartik and Ranveer know the truth?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will see a major twist in the story. Kartik, Sirat and Ranveer's story will once again take a huge turn. Sirat gets married to Ranveer and leaves Kartik and Kairav. Kartik and Kairav both miss Sirat while Sirat also misses them. She calls up Kartik to know about him and Kairav. However, Kairav picks up the call and tells her that Kartik has been disturbed since she left. She leaves Ranveer alone on their first night and goes to see Kartik. While playing a game, Kartik supports Ranveer and as a punishment for not taking her side, Sirat asks Kartik to fulfill her wish. She tells him that he should also get married now and Kartik couldn't say no. However, Sirat keeps on rejecting every girl for Kartik. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER ALERT: Kartik mends things with Sirat; will she realize her love for him?

It looks like she does not want him to be with someone else. The Goenkas are worried as Sirat keeps rejecting everyone and speak to dadi about it. She tells them that Sirat was only the best choice for Kartik and she has seen love for Kartik in Sirat's life. Sirat hears this conversation and realises her feelings. However, she does not want to accept it as she is married to Ranveer now. She speaks to Kartik and he asks her to close her eyes and she will see the one she loves. Sirat is shocked as she sees Kartik and realises that she loves him. She tries to hide her feelings and decides to stay away from him. In the upcoming episodes, we will see that Kartik asks Sirat to be the face of his new project but she rejects giving a lame reason and later Kartik will get to know that Sirat has lied. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi, Karan Kundrra and others celebrate their last of shoot in Silvassa – view pics

Kartik and Ranveer both will realise that Sirat's behaviour towards Kartik has changed. It will be interesting to see whether they will come to know of Sirat's true feelings for Kartik. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER ALERT: Dadi feels Sirat loves Kartik; will she accept her feelings?