Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER ALERT: Sirat tries to hide her feelings for Kartik; will Kartik and Ranveer know the truth?

Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will see a major twist as Sirat is now scared of her feelings for Kartik and tries to avoid him.