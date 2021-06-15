Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER ALERT: Kartik ruins Sirat and Ranveer's first date, will Sirat agree to help Kartik?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's recent story is grabbing all the attention. Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi and Karan Kundrra aka Kartik, Sirat and Ranveer's story is getting interesting day by day. Recently, we saw that Sirat takes the responsibility to find a perfect girl for Kartik. However, Sirat keeps on rejecting every girl for Kartik. It looks like she does not want him to be with someone else. The Goenkas are worried as Sirat keeps rejecting everyone and speak to dadi about it. She tells them that Sirat was only the best choice for Kartik and she has seen love for Kartik in Sirat's life. Sirat hears this conversation and realises her feelings. However, she does not want to accept it as she is married to Ranveer now. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohsin Khan receives gifts from fans as he celebrates 7 years in the industry – view pics

She speaks to Kartik and he asks her to close her eyes and she will see the one she loves. Sirat is shocked as she sees Kartik and realises that she loves him. She tries to hide her feelings and decides to stay away from him. In the upcoming episodes, we will see that Sirat and Ranveer will decide to go on their first date. However, Kairav's inter-house boxing competition will become a hurdle. Kairav will register Sirat's name as his coach and hence will want Sirat to accompany him for the match. Kartik try calling Sirat on her first date with Ranveer. Kartik will spoil Ranveer and Sirat's first date.

It will be interesting to whether Sirat who is trying to ignore Kartik will help him for Kairav or not. Recently, Mohsin Khan aka Kartik completed 7 years in this industry and he received a lot of gifts and cakes from his fans. He also shared pictures of these gifts and cakes on his Instagram stories.