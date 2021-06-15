Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER ALERT: Kartik ruins Sirat and Ranveer's first date, will Sirat agree to help Kartik?

Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's latest storyline has grabbed all the attention. We will soon see Sirat struggling to hide her feelings for Kartik.