Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER ALERT: Narendra to expose Sirat's feelings for Kartik; how will Ranveer react?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's fans were quite disappointed when Sirat got married to Ranveer instead of Kartik. However, we saw that Sirat also convinces Kartik to get married and he agrees. The Goenkas get happy as they too want Kartik to get married again. We saw that Sirat takes the responsibility to find a perfect girl for Kartik. However, Sirat keeps on rejecting every girl for Kartik. It looks like she does not want him to be with someone else. The Goenkas are worried as Sirat keeps rejecting everyone and speak to dadi about it. She tells them that Sirat was only the best choice for Kartik and she has seen love for Kartik in Sirat's life. Sirat hears this conversation and realises her feelings. However, she does not want to accept it as she is married to Ranveer now.

She tries to avoid Kartik and also tried to lie to herself that she doesn't love him. Kartik requests Sirat to join hands with him for an upcoming project. Kartik wants Sirat to be the face of his new project but she rejects it. However, Ranveer insists her to do it as Kartik has helped them a lot. Sirat has to agree but she wants to stay away from Kartik. She does not want her feelings for Kartik to affect her marriage with Ranveer. However, her feelings are unknowingly revealed in front of Narendra Nath Chauhan who wants her out of Ranveer's life. In the upcoming episodes, we will see that Narendra will start keeping an eye on Sirat and will later realise that she loves Kartik.

Narendra will then plan to use Sirat's feelings for Kartik to separate her from his son, Ranveer. Narendra will expose her feelings for Kartik in front of everyone. It will be interesting to see whether Ranveer will believe Narendra and how will he react to this.