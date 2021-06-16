Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER ALERT: Narendra to expose Sirat's feelings for Kartik; how will Ranveer react?

Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starring Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi and Karan Kundrra will get interesting with each new episode. Kartik, Sirat and Ranveer's life will change soon.