Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER ALERT: Maudi learns about Sirat's feelings; will she reveal the truth to Kartik?

Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will see a lot of drama in the upcoming episode with Maudi learning of Sirat's feelings for Kartik.