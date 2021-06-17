Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER ALERT: Maudi learns about Sirat's feelings; will she reveal the truth to Kartik?

Yeh Rista Kya Kehlata Hai will see a major twist in the story. Sirat got married to her love, Ranveer but she does not seem happy. She is with Ranveer but keeps worrying about Kartik. However, we saw that Sirat also convinces Kartik to get married and he agrees. The Goenkas get happy as they too want Kartik to get married again. We saw that Sirat takes the responsibility to find a perfect girl for Kartik. However, Sirat keeps on rejecting every girl for Kartik. It looks like she does not want him to be with someone else. The Goenkas are worried as Sirat keeps rejecting everyone and speak to dadi about it. She tells them that Sirat was only the best choice for Kartik and she has seen love for Kartik in Sirat's life. Also Read - Ormax TRP List 23rd Week 2021: Indian Idol 12, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Anupamaa maintain their slots this week

Sirat hears this conversation and realises her feelings. However, she does not want to accept it as she is married to Ranveer now. She tries to avoid Kartik and also tried to lie to herself that she doesn't love him. Kartik wanted to make her the brand ambassador of his new women boxing team, but knowing how she feels about him, Sirat tries to distant herself from Kartik as much as she can. But when Maudi tells her that if she doesn't come to the event then Kartik will be left embarrassed, Sirat then makes a video call and speaks to everyone through it.

In the upcoming episode, we will see Mauri asking Sirat about her behaviour towards Kartik. She asks her if she loves him. Will Sirat accept that she has feelings for Kartik? Also, Ranveer's father overhears this conversation, will he try to use it against Sirat? Also, it will be interesting to see whether Ranveer will accept the fact that his Sirat loves Kartik and not him.