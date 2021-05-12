Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER ALERT: Kartik asks Sirat to leave Kairav and him

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will see a major twist. Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi and Karan Kundrra have been performing well and making us love Kartik, Sirat and Ranveer. As per the latest story, Kartik is now aware of the fact that Ranveer had sacrificed a lot for Sirat and not cheated her. He wants Sirat to understand Ranveer and hence takes her to him. The misunderstandings between Sirat and Ranveer get cleared and Kartik leaves. However, Kartik is now worried about Kairav. He is trying to find out a way to explain Kairav that Sirat and Ranveer are meant to be together. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi, Karan Kundrra dish out #BFFGoals in these BTS pictures

Ranveer and Sirat also try to help Kartik in making Kairav understand. However, Kairav overhears their conversation and is shocked. Sirat and Kartik try to make him understand the truth. The Goenkas too try to make Kairav understand. However, Kairav will accept the fact that Sirat is with Ranveer and cannot marry Kartik. In the upcoming episodes, we will see that even though Kairav has accepted Sirat and Ranveer's relationship, Kartik is worried that Kairav might change his mind if Sirat remains in front of him. Hence, we will see that Kartik will asks Sirat to leave the place. He will also give her an address of a girls hostel and tell her that Kairav might change his mind seeing her in front of him.

Recently, #BringBackKaira was trending on Twitter as fans were not happy with the current track of Kartik and Sirat. They want Kartik and Naira back in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi have been the most loved on-screen jodi of television. They as Kartik and Naira made a special place in the audience's heart with their adorable and innocent chemistry. Hence the decision of the makers to end Naira's character received all negative response. Fans were not happy with the makers for breaking this beautiful love story of Kartik and Naira.