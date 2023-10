Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is in the news since a long time. The interesting storyline has grabbed everyone’s attention. The promo of the show has also left everyone excited about the future story. As per the promo, Akshara gets to know about her pregnancy when she is about to marry Abhimanyu. However, she is not able to understand how will she manage to raise Abhinav's child. Also Read - Kishwer Merchant-Suyyash Rai, Rohan Mehra-Kanchi and more: Real life couples who played cousins on-screen

In the latest episode, we saw the Birlas and Goenkas preparing for the grand wedding of Abhimanyu and Akshara. The start discussing about the wedding gifts for Abhimanyu and Akshara. Manjiri remembers about Akshara's promise to her about giving 100% attention to her new relationship with Abhimanyu.

Dadi gives Akshara blessings from Naira

Dadi gives Akshara blessings from Naira

Abhimanyu and Akshara tell their families that they do not want any gifts. Dadi tells Akshara that she wants to give her Naira's love and blessings. Dadi gives Akshara all the stuff that Naira had. Akshara gets emotional seeing Naira's belongings and goes to her room. She speaks her heart out to her mother and says that she misses her a lot after Abhir's birth.

She asks Naira to help her raise Abhir and Abhimanyu comes there. He tells Akshara that she is like her parents Kartik and Naira. Later, Abhimanyu takes Akshara for dance rehearsals. Everyone enjoys practicing for the sangeet ceremony of Abhimanyu and Akshara.

Aarohi lands in trouble

However, Aarohi lands in trouble as Sujit once again touches her inappropriately. Aarohi finally understands that Sujit mama's intentions are not right and she has to expose him. However, Aarohi does not wish to spoil Abhimanyu and Akshara's wedding and hence decides to hide it.

Akshara notices Aarohi and asks her what is wrong. Aarohi hides it from her but Akshara decides to find out the truth. In the upcoming episodes, we will see that Akshara finds out the truth about Sujit and confronts Aarohi for hiding such a big thing.

She will then support Aarohi and ask her to teach a lesson to Sujit. She encourages Aarohi who decides to expose Sujit if he tries to touch her again. We will soon see Sujit trying harass Aarohi during the Mehendi ceremony. But she will slap him and expose his evil side.

However, things will turn against Aarohi and Akshara as Manjiri and Mahima will decide to support Sujit in this sensitive matter. It will be interesting to see how will Abhimanyu help Akshara solve this issue.