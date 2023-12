Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest-running successful shows on television. The show has managed to keep the audience hooked to the screens with its storyline and plot. The makers are leaving no stone unturned in making their show entertaining and interesting. The makers decided to take a generation leap, but it seems as if the show is not impressing the audience with its plot. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - ITA Awards 2023 nominees: Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, Rupali Ganguly, or Adnan Khan? Who will win the top honours?

In the current episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Akshara is shot by Yuvraj and she is on the dead bed. She tells Armaan to not leave Abhira. Post, Akshara's death Armaan marries Abhira and leaves everyone shocked by their decision. Armaan gets to know that Yuvraj wants to shoot him, but Akshara comes in between. He feels guilty as Akshara dies and promises to not leave Abhira ever.

If reports are to be believed, actress Preeti Amin who plays the role of elder Akshara in the show has shot her last episode. The actress has bid adieu to the show and her death sequence will bring in major twists and turns in the upcoming episodes. Now, the show will primarily focus on Abhira and Armaan.

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Poddar family loses their calm on Armaan as he marries a poor girl. Kaveri removes Armaan from the head of the family position and makes Rohit the main. But, he refuses to accept Armaan's position. While on the other hand, Ruhi becomes favourite bahus of the Poddar family. They treat Abhira as a second class citizen due to her status.

Ruhi talks to her friend and says that she does not love Rohit and he overhears her conversation. Rohit leaves the house on his wedding night and is shocked by Ruhi's statement. Ruhi wants to have an extra-marital affair with Armaan, but he does not agree with her. What will happen next?