Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top TV shows. The new leap has Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami being the leads. The connection between the two left fans intrigued. It was Akshara's wish that Armaan played by Shehzada and Abhira played by Samridhii get married. Now, they are in a forced marriage but gradually, their bond is changing. Meanwhile, there is Ruhi played by Pratiksha Honmukhe. She is the third person in this love triangle. Ruhi is in love with Armaan, however, she is married to his brother Rohit. Now, in the latest episode, we see that Ruhi gets jealous of Armaan and Abhira's bond. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhira, Armaan fans react strongly to love triangle; wonder why writers love extra-marital affairs so much

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, get BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Is Arjun Bijlani's Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil costar entering the show as Abhir?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler alert

It so happens that a bangle seller enters the house. Armaan and Abhira have to give a love test. Armaan has to make Abhira make bangles. He is easily able to do so and everyone feels that he won the love test very easily. All the family members state that Abhira and Armaan share a great bond of love. Ruhi is witness to all of this. She who has feelings for Armaan gets very irriated and jealous. She then goes into self-destruction mode. In her room, we see that she tries to wear bangles on her own. She does so forcefully and hurts herself. Armaan then barges in and stops her. Also Read - TRP Report week 4: Anupamaa-Anuj's reunion helps with ratings; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Jhanak impress

Trending Now

Well, that's not all, we also see that Abhira gets suspicious of Ruhi's behaviour. She questions Armaan about the same. She says that she feels that Ruhi is a little extra nice around Armaan as if she wants his attention. Armaan tries to then change the topic and not pay much heed to it. However, Armaan's guilt about Ruhi gives him sleepless nights.

Here's a video of Abhira questioning Armaan.

Abhira baby indirectly calling ruhi a creep and weirdo #Yrkkh pic.twitter.com/6esR2OtEeX — fouzia (@sluggishbae) February 3, 2024

What will happen next in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai? Will Abhira be able to decode Ruhi's plans and intentions towards Armaan? Will he be able to see his wife's insecurities? Only time will tell.