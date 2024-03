Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twists: Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami starrer TV show is one of the most watched ones. Abhira and Armaan hae managed to strike a chord with the audience. We have seen that Armaan and Abhira are pretending to be married. They have made a deal for a year so that Abhira completes her college and becomes a lawyer and leaves Armaan. The latter is fulfilling his duty towards Abhira as he has promised Akshara on her deathbed. If you were waiting for Armaan and Abhira to fall in love now, the latest updates that have surfaced are going to disappoint you.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Armaan and Abhira's love story put on hold

Armaan and Abhira have been growing close to each other little by little. Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) and Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) have been slowly growing close to each other and understanding each other better than others. It's almost like they are healing each other as the story showcases. After making Dadisaa agree to let Charu continue with the internship, everyone thought Armaan and Abhira would come closer. Fans have been looking forward to their couple romance soon. But that's not what will happen now.

Armaan and Abhira to fight against each other in court in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

As per the latest updates, not a love story, Armaan and Abhira will now fight against each other in court as lawyers. They will fight in court for Dadisaa, that is, Kaveri Poddar. Yes, you read that right. Armaan would fight the case from Dadisaa's (Anita Raj) side while Abhira would fight against Dadisaa. It so happens that Kaveri Poddar has allegedly fraudulently overtaken some properties. The hot news update has come in SBS's segment.

That complexes things between Abhira and Armaan, no? Now, will this court case make everyone against Abhira again? Well, it is surely going to affect Armaan and Abhira's growing bond. We think this case might also be linked to Sanjay, Charu and Krish's father and Kajal's husband. But we cannot say for sure.

In the upcoming episodes, we will see Dadisaa accepting Rohit to be dead. She wipes the vermillion off of Ruhi's forehead. Ruhi breaks down as she feels completely alone now. Armaan has drawn boundaries already.