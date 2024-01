Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: The Samridhi Shukla and Shehzada Dhami show is winning the audience's hearts with its captivating storyline. The current focus of the Rajan Shahi show is on the love triangle between Armaan, Abhira, and Ruhi. In the previous episodes, you witnessed how Ruhi goes back to the Goenka house as she is upset with Armaan for choosing Abhira over her. Armaan reaches the Goenka house to take Ruhi back, but he leaves without meeting her as Abhira's health deteriorates. Now, in the upcoming episode, you will see how Ruhi and Armaan decide to meet each other. Ironically, Abhira also arrives at the same spot. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Exclusive: Is Raj Anadkat playing Abhir Birla? Actor Suraj Sonik reveals the truth

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Swarna advises Ruhi to accepts Armaan and Abhira's marriage

Ruhi's dislike towards Abhira is increasing as she cannot accept the fact that Armaan chose the latter's side over her. Ruhi is patiently waiting in the Goenka house for Armaan. She is confident that Armaan will definitely come to take her back to the Poddar house. However, she gets restless when there is no sign of Armaan's presence. Swarna understands Ruhi's situation and tries to console her. She explains to Ruhi that it's high time she needs to wholeheartedly accept that Armaan and Abhira are married to each other. Swarna requests Ruhi to move on from Armaan. However, Ruhi refuses to listen to Swarna Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twists: Ruhi's love for Armaan turns into an obsession; wants him to choose her over Abhira

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan and Ruhi finally meet each other

Armaan and Ruhi finally meet each other. In the upcoming episode, you will see how Armaan requests Ruhi to meet him alone so that he can make everything alright. Ruhi, who was initially reluctant, finally agrees to meet him. As the duo reaches the place, Abhira also reaches the same spot. Will Abhira catch Armaan and Ruhi red-handed? Also Read - Iconic Gold Awards 2024: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans root for Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod's win for Best actor and Best Actress

Trending Now

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Ruhi learns about Abhir's return