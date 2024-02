Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: The Samridhi Shukla and Shehzada Dhami starrer show has been receiving rave reviews for its intriguing storyline. The current track focuses on the complexities of the relationship between Abhira, Armaan, and Ruhi. While Ruhi is hell-bent on making Abhira realize that she will always be Armaan's first priority, Abhira has started developing feelings for Armaan. On the other hand, Armaan often finds himself caught between the girls' fights and arguments. In the upcoming episodes, you will witness how Armaan convinces Ruhi and Abhira to cook food together in order to resolve the differences between them. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Yuvraj returns to marry Abhira; will Armaan save his wife?

In the previous episodes, you witnessed how Ruhi is back at the Poddar house. Dadisaa is finally relieved as her daughter-in-law is back home. Ruhi is leaving no stone unturned to create misunderstandings between Abhira and Armaan. Abhira is also realizing that Armaan and Ruhi are hiding something from her. In the upcoming episodes, you will see how Dadisaa's friends will be arriving home to have food. In these episodes, Vidya and Manisha had a fight. Both the ladies blame each other for being too arrogant and selfish. Family members try to convince the ladies; however, they aren't ready to resolve issues with each other. Dadisaa comes and gets worried upon seeing Vidya and Manisha's fights. She states that a few of her friends are supposed to visit home; however, she is planning to shift the get-together to a hotel due to Vidya and Manisha's fights. Armaan promises Dadisaa that she doesn't need to shift her party anywhere as Abhira and Ruhi will make food for her friends.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan brings together Abhira, Ruhi

Dadisaa initially refuses, knowing that both Abhira and Ruhi don't like each other and won't be able to prepare food together. However, Armaan promises that he will make sure everything goes smoothly. Dadisaa then decides to give Ruhi and Abhira a chance and tells them to prepare food for her friends.

In the kitchen area, Ruhi and Abhira start prepping food but, as usual, end up fighting with each other. While Abhira suggests preparing South Indian food, Ruhi suggests another cuisine. Armaan tries convincing the girls to come on a similar page as they need to prepare the food before Dadisaa's guests arrive. Ruhi then asks Armaan to choose which food items will be made, either the ones Abhira suggested or the ones she prefers.