Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod have left Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now, the new story of Abhira and Armaan has begun. Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami play the lead role. However, fans have not yet accepted the new story as they still love Akshara and Abhimanyu. But the new story of the show is turning out to be interesting. Armaan has married Abhira because he had promised Akshara to take care of her. He brings her home but Kaveri and the Poddar family does not accept her. Kaveri is trying hard to make Abhira leave the house. Abhira and Armaan decide to stay together until Abhira becomes an independent lawyer.

However, Kaveri is doing everything to spoil Abhira's life. Ruhi is also getting jealous of seeing her with Armaan. Armaan tells her the truth and asks her to be there for Abhira. Ruhi is now going for her paghphera ritual at the Goenka house and the Poddars think about how will Abhira do the ritual.

Abhira runs away from the Poddar house

Abhira runs away from the Poddar house as she misses her mother. Armaan to save her. Ruhi and Rohit reach the Goenka villa for paghphera and Abhira will also reach there. Manish and the Goenkas will welcome Abhira and bless her.

Armaan will also come in search of Abhira and hug her. He will say that he was worried and what if anything had happened to her. Ruhi gets jealouse seeing Armaan's concern for Abhira. Manish feels a connection with Abhira and lets her stay in their house.

Abhira feels Akshara's presence in Goenka house

He gives her a place in Akshara's room. Abhira will feel Akshara's presence there. However, in the Poddar house, Kaveri will get angry listening about Abhira running away. She will scold Armaan for bringing that girl in the house. She will also ask Armaan to leave her and start a new life.

However, Armaan will think about his promise and decide to leave the Poddar family if they do not want Abhira in the house. Kaveri will get shocked hearing this. She will further decide to spoil Abhira's life forever.

The new cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also stars Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Shivam Khajuria, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sidharth Vasudev, Anita Raj, Saloni Sandhu, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Manthan Setia, Sharon Varma, and Pratiksha Honmukhe.