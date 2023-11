Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod aka Abhimanyu, Akshara's story has ended in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The new story of Abhira and Armaan has begun. Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami have been doing well as the lead actors now. The new story is slowly making a place in everyone's hearts. As per the latest story, Yuvraj has been doing everything wrong just to get Abhira married to him. On the other hand, Armaan and Ruhi's love story is about to begin when he has to got for Yuvraj and Abhira's case. Akshara and Abhira file a complaint against Yuvraj and Armaan is his lawyer. However, Yuvraj and his father hide the fact that it was always their mistake and hence Armaan agrees to fight the case. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming spoiler: Abhira to stay in marriage with Armaan; Kaveri gives family power to Rohit and more

Ruhi waits for Armaan for her date but Armaan's phone breaks and he is unable to inform her that he is gone out for a case. Ruhi misunderstands Armaan and agrees to get married to Armaan's younger brother, Rohit. Armaan gets to know Yuvraj's truth and refuses to fight the case for him. He gets Yuvraj jailed for 10 years but Yuvraj manages to escape.

Armaan asks Ruhi to accept Rohit

Armaan returns home to find out that Rohit is engaged to Ruhi. He confronts Ruhi and tells her that he was just stuck and never betrayed her. Ruhi is shattered and regrets not waiting for Armaan. Armaan asks her to forget him and marry Rohit wholeheartedly.

In Mussoorie, Yuvraj traps Akshara and forces Abhira to marry him. Abhira tells him that she can do anything to save her mother. Abhira agrees to marry Yuvraj. In the upcoming episode, we will see that Yuvraj will call up Armaan and tell him that he is out of the jail.

Armaan rushes to save Abhira and Akshara

He will tell Armaan that he is now going to marry Abhira at any cost. Armaan will soon leave to save Abhira. He will reach there to stop the wedding and pull Abhira away from Yuvraj. Yuvraj will warn Armaan and point a gun at him when Akshara will step in. This is a big story in TV news.

Akshara will get shot as she will try to save Armaan.