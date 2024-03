Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: The Samridhi Shukla and Shehzada Dhami starrer television show has successfully captivated the audience's hearts with its interesting storyline. The complexities of relations between Abhira, Armaan, and Ruhi have kept viewers hooked to their television screens. In the previous episodes, Abhira requests Dadisaa to allow Charu for internship. Now, in the upcoming episode, Poddar family members rejoice as Dadisaa finally allows Charu for the internship. Ruhi's heart also breaks one more time as Armaan gives a stern warning to Ruhi to forget him. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Gaurav Sharma on fans shipping Abhira and Yuvraaj; says 'Samridhi is equally responsible for all the love' [Exclusive]

Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler

In the upcoming episode, Abhira (Samridhi Shukla) and Armaan request Dadisaa to allow Charu for the internship. The duo states that they will take care of Charu and from now on, Charu is their responsibility. Dadisaa makes everyone happy as she allows Charu for the internship. Charu apologizes to Armaan for her rude behavior and asks if they can be back to normal. Abhira is seen dancing in joy in her bedroom wearing Armaan's glasses. Armaan too wears Abhira's sunglasses and starts dancing with her. He then out of happiness hugs Abhira, which Ruhi witnesses. Abhira then asks Armaan what if in this one year of marriage, one of them falls in love with each other. Abhira states that while she is confident she is not going to fall in love with him, she cannot guarantee about Armaan. Armaan too states that he too will never fall in love as Abhira is not his type. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler: Ruhi and Manav to get married? Is this the end of Ruhaan's love saga?

Armaan slaps a guest for questioning Ruhi's character

Abhira sees Ruhi standing at the door and asks her to come inside. Abhira tells Armaan that after a year when their marriage will end, he can finally go back to his ex. Armaan tells that the ship has sailed and that now he and his ex can't be together. This breaks Ruhi's heart. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler: Charu calls Armaan an illegitimate child; Abhira turns his pillar of strength

Trending Now

In the upcoming episode, during a puppet show performance, a guest raises a question on Ruhi's character and states that how seeing Ruhi, no one can tell that her husband Rohit has left her as she is always happy. Hearing the guest's statement, Armaan fumes with anger and even indulges in a fight. Abhira then asks Armaan that there's nothing wrong in what the guest is stating.

It would be interesting to see if in the upcoming episode, Abhira will finally get to know that Ruhi is Armaan's ex.