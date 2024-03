Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most liked shows. Even though the show has taken a leap and new faces have joined the cast, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is maintaining its TRPs. Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami are the new male and female leads of the show. Pratiksha Honmukhe plays the role of Ruhi, Samridhii is Abhira while Shehzada is Armaan. For the unaverse, Abhira and Armaan are married, however, it did not happen according to their will. They got married only to fulfil Akshara's dying wish. Ruhi is in love with Armaan but in she is actually his sister-in-law. In the recent episode, we saw that Abhira met with an accident and Armaan took care of her. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Samridhii Shukla aka Abhira shares fun side of working on the show

Armaan is slowly falling in love with Abhira and when she was in the hospital, he did not leave her side even for one bit. Now, that she has been discharged, Armaan is taking care of her like a perfect husband. In today's episode, we see that Dadisa refuses to do aarti of Abhira as she comes home. Rather, she taunts her that she brings trouble to Poddar house. Abhira being Abhira, she gives it back. Later, we see Armaan cooking noodles for Abhira. Ruhi shows up and extends help. However, Armaan refuses her help and instead snaps at her. When he says that Abhira only eats noodles made by him and she has nakhras, Ruhi taunts saying that he is there only to take her nakhras. She snaps at her stating that she should not add to his troubles. However, he immediately apologises to her. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Armaan, Ruhi's moments make netizens cringe; bring in Neil Bhatt's Virat from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Meanwhile, Madhav gives a good reality check to Sanjay. They exchange a heated argument in which Madhav says that between family and greed, Sanjay is opting for greed. Everyone is in shock with Madhav's words. This argument started when Sanjay disapproved of Armaan taking care of his wife Abhira who has just met with an accident. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Ruhi to disclose her love for Armaan to Manav? Latter to step back from wedding?

In the upcoming episode, we shall see that Armaan will also Ruhi to decide whether she wants to marry Manav or not. He says that Manav is good for her and she deserves the best.