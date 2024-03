Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: The Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami-starrer television show has successfully captivated audience attention through its interesting storyline. The complexities of the relationship between Abhira, Armaan, and Ruhi have hooked the audience to their television screens. The upcoming episode will certainly make the ardent fans of AbhiMaan happy as it will show how Armaan slowly realizes that he has become accustomed to Abhira's presence in his life. There's a possibility that Abhira may side with Dadisaa in order to help her win the case. Also Read - Shehzada Dhami-Pratiksha Honmukhe to Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors who fell in love on the sets of Rajan Shahi's show

In the upcoming episode, Armaan blames Abhira for reading his personal legal papers in order to win the case against Dadisaa. Hurt by Armaan's comment, Abhira leaves the room. Armaan, who is trying to focus on work, becomes anxious and asks himself why he is unable to concentrate. He then states that maybe he has become used to the chaos that Abhira brings, and hence he isn't able to focus on his work. Abhira, too, is seen missing Armaan. This moment provides a sweet moment for all the AbhiMaan shippers. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin spoiler: Savi helps Ishaan; saves his reputation going into the drain post girls washroom fiasco

In the upcoming episode, Armaan discovers that the legal documents he prepared for the case are missing. He blames Abhira for stealing those papers and accuses her of being incapable of winning a case with honesty and ethics. Abhira tries to make Armaan understand that she hasn't stolen anything; however, Armaan doesn't listen. Now, in the upcoming episode, you will witness courtroom drama. Dadisaa is called into the court related to the case; however, as soon as Dadisaa is about to speak, Abhira makes an entry and stops Dadisaa from speaking.

Does Abhira's presence indicate that she is here to unveil the truth and prove that Dadisaa is innocent? If Abhira does prove Dadisaa innocent, her act will once again pave the way for the Poddar family to love and respect her even more.