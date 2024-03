Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai shocking updates: Samridhii Shukla, Shehzada Dhami starrer TV show is winning hearts on the TRP chart. The show has maintained its ratings with a lot of twists and turns. While we gear up for a courtroom drama and a face-off between Armaan and Abhira, there are more twists planned by the makers. We already informed you about the accident of Abhira and now, some latest updates have surfaced. The accident is going to bring Armaan closer to Abhira.

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News and TV News updates. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Abhira to fight for Dadisa and not against? Latter tags her as a homewrecker

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Armaan to lose his calm after seeing Abhira in the hospital

Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) is going to meet with an accident. Videos and pics of the upcoming shocking twists of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are out. We saw Armaan by Abhira's bed in the hospital. Seeing her on the bed unconscious, Armaan will lose his mind. He will try to wake up Abhira. He will keep talking to her and repenting his past mistakes. Armaan will promise not to trouble her anymore and beg her to speak. He would also tell her that he is ready to listen to her non-stop chatter and request her to get up. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Gaurav Sharma aka Yuvraj recalls the most difficult phase of his career; says 'There was no work' [Exclusive]

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhira regains consciousness; calls Armaan's care fake

Abhira will still be miffed with Armaan. The nurse will inform Abhira about Armaan's care. Even the doctor will talk about Armaan's love for Abhira. But the latter will refuse to believe it. She will call his concern and care fake. Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) will get angry at Abhira. She will yet again bring up their deal wali wedding and tell him that he is not her real husband. Also Read - Women's Day 2024: Anuj from Anupamaa, Abhinav from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; TV men who turned biggest cheerleaders for onscreen wives

Watch this video about YRKKH here:

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Armaan to accept Abhira as his wife; Is this a new beginning for AbhiMaan?

Stung by Abhira's words, he will reprimand her and tell her that he is her real husband. "Main tumhara sach ka pati hoon," he would tell her. Now, that's interesting, no? Armaan seems to be accepting Abhira as his wife. It seems the accident has come across as a boon for Armaan and Abhira. The incident is likely to bring them closer.

Watch the videos on X here:

#yrkkh Ar just ab doing accident & looks for his situation how will bears ab absence when she will leave the PH pic.twitter.com/TZpp4aA8ah — Elmire kniza ?????? المير كنزة (كوكي kouki) (@kinzouelmire) March 8, 2024

BTS from upcoming episodes Ab said to ar his care is fake ??? #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/wIP8cACyd2 — Elmire kniza ?????? المير كنزة (كوكي kouki) (@kinzouelmire) March 8, 2024

But what about the case against Dadisa which Abhira is going to fight for? The latest buzz states that Abhira will save Dadisa's reputation and unmask the fraud builder.