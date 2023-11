Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod's story ended in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Recently, Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami entered the show as the leads. The new story of Abhira and Armaan began and fans have loved the new story. However, the TRPs are not as good as it were before. But the story is turning out to be interesting. Abhira is in Mussoorie with her mother, Akshara. They both run a resort and we saw how Yuvraj who is the son of a politician is craze about Abhira. Yuvraj is always seen forcing Abhira and Akshara and blackmailing them. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Amidst TRP drop, Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod's BTS pictures will make you miss AbhiRa

Armaan and his Poddar family live a very different life. They are a family of lawyers but with the old thinking of women do not work. Armaan and his family had been to Abhira's resort where Armaan also met Ruhi. Ruhi and the Goenkas had also been there. Armaan and Ruhi's love story has begun and we see them confessing love for each other. Also Read - TRP Report Week 45: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai new gen story fails to impress; Bigg Boss 17 threatens Anupamaa

Vidya wants Ruhi to marry Rohit

Armaan's mother, Vidya also loved Ruhi and she decides to make her the daughter-in-law of the Poddar family. However, Vidya wants Ruhi to marry Rohit and not Armaan. Rohit is Vidya's son and Armaan is not her real son. Dadisa is proud of Armaan but she never loved him. She always wants everything for Rohit. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Here's why Samridhii Shukla, Shehzada Dhami's new story is failing on TV TRPs chart

Vidya and the others go to the Goenka house to ask Ruhi's hand in marriage for Rohit. In the upcoming episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see another big twist. In the show, we will see that Armaan will be heartbroken after learning that the Poddars want Rohit to marry Ruhi. This is a big story in TV news.

Armaan decides to sacrifice his love

Armaan never goes against his family and hence he will decide to sacrifice his love for Ruhi and let Rohit marry Ruhi. Ruhi will also be shocked with it and straightaway reject the marriage proposal.