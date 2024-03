Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler: The Samridhi Shukla and Shehzada Dhami starrer television show has successfully captivated the audience's hearts with its interesting storyline. The complexities of relations between Abhira, Armaan, and Ruhi have kept viewers hooked to their television screens. In the previous episodes, Yuvraaj finally gets arrested, thus ending Abhira's nightmare. Dadisaa, after hearing Abhira's sacrifice, has now become more accepting towards her. In the upcoming episode, a major drama will unfold as Charu, in a fit of rage, will remind Armaan of being an illegitimate child, which will shatter him to the core. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Samridhii Shukla, Shehzada Dhami talk about their bond with Anita Raj; team celebrates the veteran actress' birthday on sets

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - TRP Report Week 8: Anu-Anuj's separation helps Anupamaa grab top spot; Armaan-Abhira's closeness gets good numbers for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Charu calls Armaan an illegitimate child

In the previous episode, a major drama unfolded as Charu's truth of her internship gets exposed in front of Dadisaa. Charu is more furious as Abhira admits in front of the entire family that Charu is indeed working. Dadisaa fumes in anger and berates Charu for breaking Poddar family rules and lying about such a big thing. Dadisaa has strict rules for Poddar family's daughters and daughters-in-law where they are not allowed to have a professional career. Charu, hurt by Dadisaa's comment, is also angry with Armaan for not taking her side in front of Dadisaa. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Gaurav Sharma reveals why slapping Samridhi Shukla on-screen was one of the most difficult scenes for him [Exclusive]

Trending Now

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler

She expresses her anger in front of Abhira and Ruhi. Armaan and other family members come and ask Charu to calm down. However, Charu lashes out at Armaan for supporting only Abhira's dream, stating that like Abhira, he too is an outsider and doesn't belong to the Poddar family. Family members are shocked by Charu's statement. Charu, however, doesn't stop and states that by not standing up for her in front of Dadisaa, he proved that he is and will always remain an outsider. Charu's statement hints at Armaan being an illegitimate child of Madhav.

Upon hearing Charu's words, Armaan breaks down and walks off. He goes to his bedroom where he breaks down. Upon seeing Armaan in such a situation, Abhira decides that she will make sure that the differences between Charu and Armaan are soon over.

In the upcoming episode, Abhira will be accompanying Dadisaa to an important event. While she is extremely excited to accompany Dadisaa, family members fear that Abhira doesn't create any mess this time.