Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: The Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami starrer show has successfully captivated audience attention with its intriguing storyline. Viewers are loving the love triangle between Abhira, Armaan, and Ruhi. The upcoming episode will certainly take fans by surprise as Dadisa, who is already miffed with Abhira for fighting a legal case against her, now gives her a stern warning to leave the Poddar house. Ruhi tries to benefit from the situation and instigates Armaan that for the sake of the family, he needs to break his tie with Abhira.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler

In the upcoming episode, you will witness how Armaan (Shehzada Dhami ) blasts Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) in front of the entire family. He accuses Abhira of stealing the legal documents and handing them over to Dev. Abhira repeatedly requests Armaan to hear her out and how she hasn't done anything wrong, but Armaan refuses to listen. While Madhav feels that Abhira is innocent, the entire house doubts Abhira. Ruhi also taunts Abhira to stop hurting the Poddar family again and again.

The next morning, Ruhi sees Abhira leaving the home in a hurry. Ruhi informs this to Armaan. Armaan panics and feels guilty as he thinks that because of him, Abhira has left the house. He hurriedly goes to search for Abhira. However, he is stopped by Sanjay, who taunts him to stop worrying about his wife and focus in order to win the case. Armaan states that it's important for him to search for Abhira; however, at the same time, he will make sure that the case's verdict comes in favour of Dadisa.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Dadisa removes Abhira from the Poddar house

It is revealed that it's Charu who actually stole the paper and handed it over to Dev. She feels guilty that because of her, the family is doubting Abhira. In the upcoming episode, you will see how Dadisa gives an ultimatum to Abhira to leave the house. Dadisa states that Abhira didn't even think once before standing against him. Dadisa also tells Armaan that because Abhira is his responsibility, he too can leave the house. Ruhi then instigates Armaan to break his alliance with Abhira for the happiness of his family.

Will Abhira prove to everyone that she is innocent? Will Dadisa actually go to jail? The upcoming episodes are certainly going to be very interesting.