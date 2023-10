Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been ruling the TRP charts and the audience is loving the current storyline and plot. Fans of Akshara and Abhimanyu are waiting to see them get married and live a peaceful life. But, makers have planned high-voltage drama in their upcoming episodes that will leave everyone shocked. Also Read - Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie and other Top 10 TV shows upcoming twist

In the current episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Abhimanyu loses his calm at Manjiri after knowing that she forced Akshara to abort. He walks out of the Birla house and gets married to Akshara in a court marriage. Manjiri is shocked to know that Abhimanyu left her and goes into depression. Aaorhi also walks out of the Birla house and Manjiri gets all alone.

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Manjiri attempts suicide and leaves everyone shocked. Akshara gets to know about Manjiri's action and informs Abhimanyu about it. Abhimanyu on the other side gets shocked to know about his mom and cannot see her in pain. He rushes to meet her. Abhimanyu leaves Akshara all alone once again for his family. Will AbhiRa reunite ever?