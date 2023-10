Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is in the news since a long time. The show’s interesting twists and turns have grabbed everyone’s attention. After Abhinav’s demise, Abhimanyu and Akshara reunited for their son, Abhir. Their wedding preparations were going on and we got to see some beautiful #AbhiRa moments again. It was a treat to watch Abhimanyu and Akshara’s new love story. However, the new promo left #AbhiRa fans disappointed again. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Not Randeep Rai or Fahmaan Khan, THIS actor to replace Harshad Chopda post leap?

In the promo, it was shown that Akshara gets to know that she is pregnant with Abhinav’s baby. In the latest episode, we finally saw Akshara revealing the same on her wedding day. However, the wedding stops and the baraat returns back. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harshad Chopda fans react to news of his exit; say 'Hero hero hi rehta hai'

Manjiri is seen getting upset about the news as she does not want Abhinav (played by Jay Soni) to be a part of Abhimanyu and Akshara’s life going forward. Abhimanyu has no problem with the baby as he is ready to accept Abhinav’s child. Also Read - Leap, death and more: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa and other Top 10 TV shows upcoming twists

Akshara agrees to marry Abhimanyu again

Akshara is happy that Abhimanyu is understanding her and she is finally accept to be happy about the baby. In the upcoming episodes, we will see that Akshara will tell everyone that she is ready to marry Abhimanyu again. She says that she will start a new life with Abhimanyu along with both her babies.

Manjiri asks Akshara to abort Abhinav's child

Abhimanyu will be happy about the decision and everyone else also will express their happiness. However, Manjiri will once again turn the villain in Akshara’s happiness. She will tell Akshara that she is not fine with the decision. She will tell Akshara to abort Abhinav’s baby and then marry Abhimanyu.

Akshara and Abhimanyu will stand shocked. However, they will not accept Manjiri’s harsh decision as Abhimanyu will want to accept the baby as Abhinav accepted Abhir. He will tell Manjiri that he will do the same for Abhinav’s baby as Abhinav did for Abhir.

However, it will be interesting to see if Manjiri will agree with Abhimanyu or she will continue to be a barrier in #AbhiRa’s life.