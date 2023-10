In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Akshara gets to know that she is pregnant with Abhinav's baby. Muskaan and Aarohi reveal about Akshara's pregnancy in front of their families. Manjiri loses her calm and wants Abhimanyu to cancel his wedding. But, Abhimanyu will decide to give his name to Abhinav's baby like the latter did for Abhir. Manjiri then pressurizes Akshara to abort Abhinav's child. Also Read - Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shiv Shakti and other Top 10 TV shows upcoming twists

Manjiri then plans to instigate Abhir against Akshara and Abhinav's unborn child. She starts filling Abhir's ears and makes him a negative child. She makes sure that Akshara will only love the new baby and will soon forget Abhir. Abhi gets hurt listening to everything and chooses that he does not want the new baby in his life. Abhir starts feeling neglected due to Akshara and Abhimanyu's attention towards the unborn baby. Abhir wishes the unborn baby to die. Akshara gets scared knowing about Abhir's thoughts about the unborn baby. Akshara has no clue that Abhir has been manipulated by Manjiri.

Abhir starts hating the baby and now Akshara sees no other option and has to choose between her future with Abhirmanyu and Abhir or the baby. What will happen next? Will Abhimanyu and Akshara be able to remove negativity from Abhir's heart?