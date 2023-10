Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is getting all the attention because of its interesting twists and turns. Abhimanyu and Akshara have once again decided to get married and raise Abhinav’s baby together. Manjiri (Ami Trivedi) is against Akshara getting married to Abhimanyu and also having Abhinav’s baby. She wanted Akshara to abort the baby and then enter Abhimanyu’s life. However, Abhimanyu has decided to go against his mother to marry Akshara. Also Read - Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shiv Shakti and other Top 10 TV shows upcoming twist

Aarohi has also left the Birla house with Ruhi. She decides to stay away from them as she is not happy with Manjiri's behaviour. As per Entertainment news, in the upcoming episode, we will see that Akshara and Abhimanyu prepare for their wedding functions at the Goenka house.

Akshara gets a shocking news

Ruhi asks Aarohi how did she come here in the Goenka house. Aarohi tries to lie and says that they have come for the wedding functions. Akshara praises how Ruhi has become a very understanding girl. Later, Akshara will get a shocking call from a bank. She will learn that the bank is seizing her Kasauli house and car.

Manjiri tries to buy Abhimanyu from Akshara!

Manjiri will also get to know of this and she will offer Akshara some money. She will tell her to take as much as money she wants but will ask her to return Abhimanyu. Akshara will get shocked and will slam Manjiri for trying to buy Abhimanyu.

Muskan will also hear Manjiri saying all this to Akshara. Akshara will leave and ask Manjiri to stay away. However, in the rush, Akshara will fall down and Manjiri will get blamed for it.

Abhimanyu will asks Manjiri to stay away from Akshara and take her to the hospital. Muskan will tell everyone how Manjiri offered money to Akshara instead of Abhimanyu. Manish will break all ties with Manjiri.

Aarohi (Karishma Sawant) will notice Parth in the Birla hospital again. However, she will decide to concentrate on Akshara. The doctor will inform Abhimanyu that Akshara’s baby is not good. Abhimanyu will later meet Manjiri in the temple and question her for the offer she made to Akshara. He will tell Manjiri that Abhinav (Jay Soni) did a favour on him by raising Abhir and now he wants to do the same to Abhinav’s child.