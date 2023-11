Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is in the news. Producer Rajan Shahi and the team of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai recently revealed the new cast of the show. The story of Abhimanyu and Akshara will soon end and we will get to see a new story. This is a big story in Entertainment news right now. Talking about the upcoming episode, we will see Abhimanyu and Akshara reaching the court to get married. Manish, Swarna, Kairav, Muskan, Aarohi, Abhir and Ruhi will also accompany them for the wedding. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler: Abhira to take Abhinav-Akshara's legacy forward; Shehzada Dhami to be her love interest?

Akshara will be scared and Abhimanyu will assure her that he will always be there for her. As they are about the sign the papers, police will come to arrest Abhimanyu. They will inform that Abhimanyu has done a Rs 15 crores fraud from Manjiri's bank account.

Abhimanyu gets arrested

Akshara will try to defend Abhimanyu. Abhimanyu will also get shocked to hear about it. Manish, Kairav and others will also try to defend Abhimanyu but the inspector will ask Abhimanyu to come along with him.

Akshara will confront Parth for filing the complaint. She will tell him that Abhimanyu can never do this and hence asks him to take the complaint back. Parth will refuse to do so and Mahima, Anand meet Abhimanyu in the jail. Abhimanyu will say that Parth is falsely accusing him and has used the hospital’s charity fund.

Abhir will question Akshara why Abhimanyu did not get married to her. Aarohi and Akshara will try to make Abhir understand and assure him that the wedding will happen. Akshara will try to bail Abhimanyu when Shefali will meet her.

Akshara confronts Manjiri

Shefali will inform her that Manjiri is behind Abhimanyu’s arrest. Akshara will confront Manjiri for getting Abhimanyu arrested. Manjiri will reveal that she got him arrested to stop their wedding. Akshara will get shocked and decide to get Abhimanyu bailed. Anand will make Manjiri understand and hence she will stop Akshara.

She will tell her that she will take the case back and also accept Akshara and Abhinav’s baby. However, Manjiri will keep a condition in front of her. Manjiri will ask Akshara to love Abhimanyu wholeheartedly and more than anyone else.

Akshara will decide to hide Manjiri’s truth from Abhimanyu but he will get to know the truth from Parth. Will he forgive his mother and will AbhiRa get married?