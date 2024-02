Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler Alert: Popular TV show starring Shehzada Dhami, Samridhii Shukla and others has been riding high on drama this week. We saw Abhira making a huge sacrifice for the sake of Armaan and the Poddar family. Yuvraj had threatened to kill Vidya or one of the Poddar family members. Since she did not want anyone to get hurt, Abhira decided to leave Armaan and the Poddar house. But Armaan and Madhav will rescue Abhira from Yurvaaj. Just when we thought things would get interesting between Armaan and Abhira, there's another knock of the twist on the door.

In the latest promo released by the makers on the channel's official Instagram handle, we saw, Armaan taking Abhira to a secluded place which nobody knows about. There is a bench from which he gazes at the stars. The bench has the names of the Poddar family members. Armaan writes Abhira's name on the bench and asks her to be his family. Abhira will gladly accept the offer. Finally, Abhira will have a family or a person whom she can call a family. However, trouble will come knocking again. Also Read - From Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohena Kumari Singh to Anupamaa's Anagha Bhosale; a look at TV stars who quit showbiz leaving fans disappointed

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see a major twist taking place. Well, viewers have seen Ruhi constantly keeping a watch on Armaan and Abhira. She even confessed to Armaan that she could not see him and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) together. However, it seems not Ruhi but another person from the Poddar house will create trouble for Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) and Abhira. Now, in the upcoming episode of YRKKH, we will see Dadisa (Anita Raj) seeing Charu with Dev. She calls her up but Charu makes up some bahana. Now, Dadisaa will catch Charu being dropped off at home by Dev. She slaps Charu in front of everyone and questions her about the man.

It is then that Abhira reveals that Charu is doing an internship at her office and that the man is their boss. Dadisaa, as usual, blames Abhira for hiding such a big truth from them. This time, even Armaan is angry. He knows his family well, who has set ways. However, Abhira is a modern woman, she challenges Armaan that if kids have to adjust according to family, then it's high time, family too adjust as per the kids. Will the big reveal about Charu create differences between Armaan and Abhira? Will Charu blame Abhira too? Will Ruhi (Pratiksha Honmukhe) also find Abhira at fault and take Armaan's side? How will Abhira cope with this?