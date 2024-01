Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has grabbed attention. The new story of the show is slowly getting all the love from the audience. The story started off with Armaan and Ruhi falling love. But life has different plans for them. Ruhi gets married to Armaan's brother Rohit and Armaan gets married to Abhira to fulfill his mentor, Akshara's last wish. He promises Akshara that he will help Abhira to be a successful lawyer. Abhira and Armaan make a deal that they will get separated after Abhira becomes a lawyer. Ruhi feels jealous seeing Armaan and Abhira but she knows the truth of their relationship. Rohit gets to know about Ruhi and Armaan's past and is shattered to know that Ruhi still loves Armaan. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Raj Anadkat shares pictures in a new look; fans feel he is 'Perfect as Abhir Birla'

Ruhi is obsessed with Armaan

Rohit leaves the Poddar house and later, they find his car fall off a cliff. They assume him to be dead but Dadisa refuses to believe the fact that he is no more. Ruhi gets depressed to know that Rohit has left and she feels guilty about being unfair to him. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler: Abhir to marry Armaan's sister Charu; will Abhira know her brother is alive?

She feels depressed and the entire Poddar family tries to cheer her up. However, she only listens to Armaan and is kind off developing feelings for him again. She starts feeling that Armaan is not made for Abhira but is just for her. She tries to compare herself to Abhira but it is all her misunderstanding.

Charu and Ruhi join hands against Abhira?

On the other hand, Charu gets scolded by the entire family for wanting to work outside. Charu is also starting her internship as a lawyer like Abhira. However, Abhira fights for herself and decides to go out and work. Charu hides about her internship and works at the same place as Abhira.

In the upcoming episodes, we will see that Charu will try to remove Abhira from the internship to get herself a place there. She will get jealous of Abhira as she wants to work like her but her family does not support. Charu and Ruhi will both start having a problem with Abhira and with Armaan supporting her.

They both will join hands to make sure that Abhira and Armaan get separated and they do not have Abhira in their house.

Talking about the latest news, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Raj Anadkat will be reportedly seen entering Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Abhir Birla. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also stars Pratiksha Honmukhe, Shivam Khajuria, Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sidharth Vasudev, Anita Raj, Saloni Sandhu, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Manthan Setia, and Sharon Varma.