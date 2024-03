Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: The Samridhi Shukla and Shehzada Dhami starrer television show has successfully captivated the audience's hearts with its interesting storyline. The complexities of relations between Abhira, Armaan, and Ruhi have kept viewers hooked to their television screens. In the previous episodes, Armaan broke down emotionally as Charu reminded him that he is not a true Poddar. Abhira and Ruhi both are trying to uplift Armaan's mood. Now in the upcoming episode, you will witness how once again Abhira will ask Dadisaa to allow Charu for an internship. To add to this, Manish wants Ruhi and Manav to get married. He decides that he will talk to Ruhi as well as the Poddar family for the new reunion. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler: Charu calls Armaan an illegitimate child; Abhira turns his pillar of strength

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler

In the upcoming episode, Dadisaa and Abhira reach an event. The organizers inform Dadisaa that she will be called on stage in a few minutes. Dadisaa panics as she is not able to find her paper where she has written the speech. Abhira comes to her rescue and tells her to calm down. Dadisaa panics further and that's when Abhira boosts her confidence and assures her that she can give the speech without looking at the paper. Abhira reminds Dadisaa that since she is the one who has written the speech, she knows exactly what to say. Abhira's charm works and Dadisaa gives the speech without any hiccups. Impressed with Abhira, Dadisaa asks her what does she wants. Abhira then informs Dadisaa that she wants her to allow Charu for internship. Also Read - TRP Report Week 8: Anu-Anuj's separation helps Anupamaa grab top spot; Armaan-Abhira's closeness gets good numbers for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Ruhi and Manav to get married?

In the Goenka house, Manish's friend is sitting along with other Goenka family members. Manish and Suvarna are showing him pictures of a few girls for Manav. However, Manish's friend is constantly looking at Ruhi and smiling. When Manish asks if he found any girl suitable for Manav, the friend says that the only girl he thinks is suitable for Manav is Ruhi. Manish gets shocked to hear this. His friend says that it's high time Ruhi should move on as Rohit is not coming back anyway. Manish then decides that he will ask Ruhi to give a thought to Manav.

Will Ruhi agree to marry Manav? Will she finally be able to move on from Armaan? The upcoming episodes are certainly going to leave fans intrigued.