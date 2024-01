Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: The Samridhi Shukla and Shehzada Dhami starrer television show has sucessfully managed viewers to hook to their television screens. The previous episode saw Ruhi feeling dejected as Armaan did not show up to meet her, despite her hopes. Later, Ruhi learned about Abhir's return to the Goenka house. In the upcoming episode, Ruhi agrees to meet Armaan, but is taken aback by seeing Armaan and Abhira together. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan and Ruhi meet secretly; Abhira to catch them red handed?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Ruhi agrees to meet Armaan

Ruhi requests Swarna and Manish to visit the temple like they used to before. Swarna expresses her happiness at seeing Ruhi smile. Ruhi tells Swarna that Armaan has broken her heart multiple times, and she no longer wants to think about him. Instead, she wants to spend quality time with her family. Manish receives a call from Dadisa, who informs him that Ruhi needs to return to the Poddar house. However, Manish states that the decision is entirely up to Ruhi, and he won't force her to go back or stay. Armaan requests Ruhi to give him one more chance to rectify everything and take her to a therapist. After giving it much thought, Ruhi agrees to visit the therapist with Armaan.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Ruhi blames Abhira for snatching her most precious thing

Ruhi reaches the spot where Armaan is supposed to meet her. Coincidentally, Abhira also reaches the same spot due to a work commitment. Armaan meets Abhira and asks what she is doing there. Abhira reveals that she is there for work, and Armaan informs her that he is there to meet Ruhi to take her to a therapist. Due to background noise, they don't hear each other clearly. Ruhi sees Armaan and Abhira together and storms off. Later, Abhira sees Ruhi and tells her that Armaan is looking for her. Ruhi blames Abhira for snatching something precious from her, leaving Abhira confused. Armaan fears that Ruhi will reveal the truth but she storms off without saying anything. In the upcoming episode, Abhira feels sad after seeing Ruhi and Armaan together and questions her feelings.