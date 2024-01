Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: The Samridhi Shukla and Shehzada Dhami starrer show has captivated the audience's attention with its interesting storyline. The Rajan Shahi show is performing extremely well in terms of TRP too. In the previous episodes, Ruhi fumes with anger as she sees Armaan and Abhira together. Ruhi blames Abhira for snatching her happiness, the latter asks her why she always keeps saying that. Ruhi storms off as she cannot reveal the real reason. Now in the upcoming episode, you will see how Ruhi burns Abhira's assignment due to which the latter loses her internship. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming twist: Abhira loses her internship; blames Armaan for not fulfilling his responsibility

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler: Swarna warns Ruhi to move on from Armaan

After seeing Abhira and Armaan together, Ruhi comes back to Goenka house. She is crying profusely. Upon seeing Ruhi, Swarna consoles Ruhi. Although Sawrna doesn't ask anything to Ruhi she understands that the latter is crying for Armaan. Swarna tells Ruhi it's high time she moves on from Armaan otherwise she will mess her life beyond repair.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler: Ruhi burns Abhira's assignment

The next day, Ruhi decides to visit temple along with Sawrna and her aunt. Abhira is already present at the temple. Ruhi comes and realizes Abhira's presence. As Abhira is about to leave she mistakenly pushes Ruhi's pooja thali to which Swarna gives an earful to her. Abhira apologizes and says she didn't do this willingly. As Abhira is about to leave, Ruhi's aunt comes in between and starts accusing her how she pushed Ruhi's pooja thali deliberately. She snatches Abhira's assignment and doesn't let her go. Seeing this, Ruhi comes to stop her aunt however she accidentally burns Ruhi's assignment. Abhira tries to save the assignment file but fails. She cries inconsolably and leaves the temple. Later Abhira gets an earful from her boss as she is unable to submit the assignment on time. Abhira informs about the incident to Armaan.

In the upcoming episode, Abhira will see Armaan and Ruhi's hug. She questions her feelings as to why she is being affected. Has Abhira started falling for Armaan? Will Armaan realize Abhira's new feelings for him? The upcoming episode is definitely going to be very interesting.