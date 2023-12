Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod's story as Abhimanyu and Akshara has ended in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now, we have Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami as the leads. The story of Abhira and Armaan is slowly getting all the attention. As per the latest story, Armaan has married Abhira and Ruhi is shocked. Ruhi feels Armaan ditched her as they had said that he could never love someone else. However, Armaan explains her why he had to marry Abhira and asks her to stay with her as a friend. Ruhi is married to Rohit but still has feelings for Armaan. For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shehzada Dhami reveals why he did not tell his mother about playing Armaan's role

She gets jealous seeing Armaan with Abhira and wants Armaan to love her only. During the paghphera ritual, Ruhi and Rohit reach the Goenka villa. Abhira comes there as she runs away from the house. Manish welcomes Abhira as he has a soft corner for her.

Ruhi gets jealous of Armaan and Abhira

Armaan comes there and hugs Abhira. Ruhi gets jealous seeing this. Kaveri screams at Armaan as Abhira reaches the Goenka house. She asks him to leave Abhira but Armaan does not agree. At the Goenka house, Ruhi gets jealous seeing Manish's concern for Abhira.

Manish makes kachori for Abhira and that reminds her of her mother. However, Ruhi questions Manish for his love for Abhira. She tells him that she cannot share him with anyone. Abhira hears this and leaves the Goenka house as well.

Ruhi and Abhira get punished

She meets Armaan who asks her to return home soon. However, we will see that Armaan gets a call for work and he has to leave. He asks Abhira to go to his room directly as Kaveri is already angry. But Kaveri will find Abhira and punish her. She will make Abhira stand outside the house.

Ruhi feels bad and hence offers water to Abhira but Kaveri punishes her as well. Ruhi and Abhira both stand outside in the heat. Abhira tells Ruhi that they should play a game. She will ask Ruhi to give one word for the word that she says.

Ruhi confesses her love for Armaan

Abhira will say love and Ruhi will take Armaan's name. Rohit and Armaan will also hear this leaving them shocked. It will be interesting to see if Abhira and Rohit will come to know about Armaan and Ruhi.