The new story of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has begun. Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod are no longer a part of it. Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami are seen as the lead pair in the show. Abhira and Armaan's new story is getting all the love. The TRPs of the show are not quite great but decent. As per the latest story, Abhira and Akshara run a resort in Mussoorie where Armaan and the Poddars visited recently. Ruhi was also there for a vacation with the Goenkas. Ruhi and Armaan fall in love with each other. Armaan and Abhira began with fights and hatred. Yuvraj is a the son of MLA who is madly in love with Abhira and wants to marry her at any cost. He is troubling and blackmailing her and Akshara for it.

His father also blackmails them and Akshara decides to file a case against him. Akshara will be fighting the case in the court and Armaan is appointed as Yuvraj's lawyer. Armaan does not know that Yuvraj is a cheater and hence is fighting his case. Yuvraj and his father hide the truth from him so that he does not back off from the case. Ruhi and Armaan's love story has started but Armaan has to come back to Mussoorie to fight the case for Yuvraj.

Ruhi is heartbroken

The Poddars go to the Goenkas to ask for Ruhi's hand in marriage for Rohit. Ruhi gets shocked and reveals she is in love with someone else. The Goenkas ask the Poddars to give them some time. Ruhi waits for her date with Armaan but he is off to fight the case for Yuvraj.

Ruhi is heartbroken as Armaan does not turn up for the date and his phone is also not reachable. Ruhi's friend makes her understand that she cannot be waiting for Armaan for her whole life and needs to think about the rishta that has come for her from the Poddars.

Ruhi agrees to marry Rohit

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Armaan gets a call saying that Madhav is shot and he is about to leave. Armaan is about to meet with an accident and Abhira saves him. On the other hand, Ruhi decides not to wait for Armaan. She will tell everyone that she is ready to marry Rohit and become the daughter-in-law of the Poddar family. This is a big story in TV news.

We will also see that Armaan soon comes to know about Yuvraj's real face and he will see them killing Akshara. Armaan will go to save her and she will give Abhira's responsibility to him. Akshara will pass away giving Abhira's hand to Armaan.