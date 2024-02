Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler: The Samridhi Shukla and Shehzada Dhami starrer show has successfully managed to captivate audience hearts with its interesting storyline. The love triangle between Armaan, Abhira, and Ruhi has certainly hooked viewers to their television screens. In the previous episode, you witnessed how Abhira, in order to protect Armaan and his family, agrees to marry Yuvraaj. However, tables have now turned as Ruhi reveals Abhira's truth to Armaan. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Samridhii Shukla wins hearts with her powerful performance in the latest episode; fans say 'She is outstanding'

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler: Yuvraj begins preparations for wedding with Abhira; will Armaan and Ruhi reach on time to save her?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler

In the previous episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Abhira decides to leave the Poddar house and marry Yuvraaj. She makes a plan due to which Dadisaa herself removes her from the house. Later, Ruhi learns about Abhira's sacrifice and is stunned to know that Abhira did everything just to save the Poddar family. Armaan comes to know about Abhira leaving the Poddar house and tells Ruhi that Abhira cannot take this extreme step without any reason. He tells Ruhi that there is definitely something significant which Abhira is hiding from the family. Initially reluctant, Ruhi tells Armaan about how Abhira is going to marry Yuvraaj so that the family members of Poddar can be safe. Upon hearing this, Armaan gets shocked. Also Read - TRP Report Week 7: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fails to topple Anupamaa; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai gets competition

Trending Now

Ruhi finally unveils Abhira's truth to Armaan

On the other hand, Yuvraaj decides that instead of going to Dubai and marrying Abhira, he will marry her on the spot. Yuvraaj forces to put sindoor on Abhira's forehead; however, he remains unsuccessful as Armaan and Ruhi arrive on time and save Abhira. Armaan then bashes Yuvraaj and beats the hell out of him. Coincidentally, Armaan also fills Abhira's forehead with Sindoor in front of Ruhi. Ruhi, who is happy that Abhira is safe, gets heartbroken as she sees Armaan filling Abhira's forehead with sindoor.

It would be interesting to see how the story unfolds now. Will Yuvraaj pay the price of his deeds and be jailed? Will Armaan come to know the truth that it was his father Sanjay who helped Yuvraaj win back Abhira, or will Yuvraaj be once again successful in escaping and return in the future episodes? The upcoming tracks will certainly be filled with loads of drama and surprises.