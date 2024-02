Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: The Samridhi Shukla and Shehzada Dhami-starrer television show continues to captivate the audience. The Abhira, Armaan, and Ruhi love triangle has garnered immense love. In recent episodes, Armaan persuades Dadisaa to give Ruhi and Abhira another chance, leading to the duo requesting the opportunity to prepare food for the guests. As Dadisaa reluctantly agrees, the upcoming episodes promise to showcase Ruhi's jealousy resurfacing, especially as Armaan shows concern towards Abhira. Meanwhile, panic ensues among the Poddar house family members as Dadisaa's guests arrive, questioning whether Abhira and Ruhi will succeed in preparing a delightful meal. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai twists: Ruhi joins hands with Yuvraj to separate Abhira from Armaan?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Family panics as Dadisaa's guests arrive

In the kitchen, tensions escalate as Abhira, Ruhi, and Armaan attempt to prepare food for Dadisaa's guests. Armaan's efforts to maintain peace are thwarted by frequent arguments between Ruhi and Abhira. Family members express concern, fearing that the duo, known for their frequent conflicts, might struggle to collaborate in the kitchen. Unfortunately, Abhira accidentally ruins a sweet dish made by Ruhi, leading to a heated exchange.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Ruhi gets jealous of Abhira, Armaan's closeness

While in the midst of preparing food, Abhira receives emails and calls from her workplace, finding it challenging to balance kitchen duties with her professional commitments. Despite Armaan's offer to help, Abhira sternly refuses. Later, Armaan steps in to hold her phone, facilitating her conversation with her boss. Observing Armaan's care for Abhira, Ruhi becomes jealous and taunts her. Ruhi emphasizes that Armaan is not her servant, urging Abhira to manage her personal and professional life. In response, Abhira questions why Ruhi is bothered, leading to another heated argument between the two girls.

The unfolding drama leaves viewers in suspense, questioning whether Ruhi will accuse Abhira of intentionally ruining her creation. As Abhira's suspicions about Ruhi and Armaan's relationship intensify, tensions rise. The upcoming episodes hold the promise of a captivating storyline as the girls strive to win the hearts of Dadisaa's guests, ensuring that viewers remain engrossed in the unfolding narrative on their television screens.