Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twists: Rajan Shahi-produced TV show starring Samridhii Shukla, Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe is winning hearts. Recently, Gaurav Sharma re-entered the show. He plays Yuvraaj in the show. He is obsessed with Abhira, played by Samridhii Shukla. Yuvraaj wants to marry Abhira and he goes to drastic lengths to do the same. He recently attacked Vidya, Armaan's mom. Abhira is now going to make a huge sacrifice for Armaan and his family.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twists: Yuvraaj manipulates Abhira; latter makes a big sacrifice

In the upcoming episodes of Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami starrer TV show, we will see Yuvraaj sending messages to Abhira at the Poddar house, threatening and reminding her of his evil ways. He threatens Abhira by saying that he has not forgotten to use a gun and indirectly tells her that he can fatally attack any of them. Moreover, we will see Armaan having a breakdown after seeing Vidya being attacked and he gets scared about losing his stepmom. He thanks Abhira for saving her life and feels indebted to her. But Abhira has made a decision, in order to keep Armaan and his family safe, she will go away from them. She agrees to marry Yuvraaj. In the upcoming episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Abhira making a plan. As per the preview, Abhira purposely gets herself thrown out. Kaveri Poddar aka Dadisa throws Abhira out of the house.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler: Ruhi to learn about Abhira's sacrifice; to help Armaan find her?

Ruhi (Pratiksha Honmukhe) will learn about the sacrifice that Abhira has made. In the upcoming episode promo, we see Ruhi reading some messages. On the other hand, Armaan gets restless to see Abhira going away. He wants to find her. Ruhi is seen consoling Armaan. Now, just a couple of days ago, we saw Armaan, that is, Shehzada Dhami sharing a BTS from the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. It was a video with Pratiksha aka Ruhi. It seems Ruhi will tell Armaan about Abhira's sacrifice and they both go out to help Abhira. Now, isn't that an interesting twist? Let's see what happens next.