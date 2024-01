Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has won hearts. The fourth generation story was not accepted in the beginning but now, they are getting all the love. The TRPs of the show are good and we are loving the performances. Armaan and Ruhi loved each other but fate had different plans. Ruhi gets married to Armaan's younger brother Rohit while Armaan marries Abhira to fulfill his mentor, Akshara's last wish. Armaan and Abhira decide to get separated once Abhira completes her studies and gets a job. The Poddar family does not like Abhira much. However, Ruhi gets jealous seeing her with Armaan and wants Armaan to love her only. For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shehzada Dhami-Pratiksha Honmukhe are a couple? Actors break silence on dating rumours

Rohit goes missing

Rohit has been witnessing Ruhi's behaviour towards him and later finds out that Ruhi used to love his brother Armaan and still has feelings. Rohit is heartbroken as he felt betrayed that his brother did not tell him anything. Rohit suddenly goes missing and everyone gets worried. The Poddars find out that Rohit's car has fallen down the cliff and they presume him to be dead.

However, Dadisa says that she will not believe this until she sees Rohit's body. Ruhi gets hurt as she feels she has been unfair with Rohit. She is also jealous of Abhira for having Armaan and also for getting love from her B nanu, Manish.

Ruhi tries to commit suicide

Abhira and the entire family has been trying to help Ruhi but she has been lost in her world. In the upcoming episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see that Ruhi will take sleeping pills to end her life. She will attempt suicide and Armaan will come to save her. Abhira will also come there to help Armaan and they will take Ruhi to the hospital.

It will be interesting to see if the Poddars will again blame Abhira for it or not. Talking about the new cast, apart from Samridhii and Shehzada, the show also stars Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Shivam Khajuria, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sidharth Vasudev, Anita Raj, Saloni Sandhu, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Manthan Setia, Sharon Varma, and Pratiksha Honmukhe.