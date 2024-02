Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: The Samridhi Shukla and Shehzada Dhami starrer television show has captivated the audience's hearts through its intriguing storyline. Viewers already love the love triangle between Armaan, Abhira, and Ruhi. On top of that, Yuvraaj has made a re-entry to add more drama to the story. In the upcoming episode, you will witness how Ruhi will straightaway tell Armaan that she can't see him with Abhira anymore. Yuvraaj once again manages to get near Abhira. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Gaurav Sharma aka Yuvraj talks about his bond with Samridhii Shukla; praises her for THIS skill

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler

In the upcoming episode, you will see how Abhira (Samridhi Shukla), who is heading towards the Goenka house, is lost in her own thoughts about whatever is happening in her life. Yuvraaj sees Abhira and runs towards her to meet her. However, Sanjay arrives on time, stops Yuvraaj, and drives him away. Sanjay informs Yuvraaj that he needs to be patient. He promises Yuvraaj that very soon, he will make sure that all the legal cases against him are dropped, and then he can finally shift out of India with Abhira. He also promises that Abhira and Armaan will soon divorce each other. Yuvraaj says that he doesn't have the patience to wait and will soon meet Abhira. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Ruhi to throw a Valentine's party at the Poddar house; Is this her new plan to separate Armaan and Abhira?

Abhira reaches the Goenka house, where Suvarna is not at all happy to see her. However, Manish is happy that from now onwards, Abhira will be their family's legal advisor. Manish also praises Armaan's love towards Abhira, which makes the latter wonder why everyone thinks that she and Armaan love each other as the reality is far from the truth. In the upcoming episode, Yuvraaj once again catches hold of Abhira. The lights are off, and Yuvraaj tells Abhira that he has come to take her away with him. On the other hand, Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) is continuously calling Abhira, but his calls are going unanswered. He worries about Abhira. Seeing Armaan, Ruhi straightaway tells him that she can't see him and Abhira together anymore.

It would be interesting to see if Yuvraaj will be once again successful in kidnapping Abhira. What will Armaan do now as Ruhi has clearly conveyed her feelings? The upcoming episodes will certainly leave the audience hooked to their television screens.