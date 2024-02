Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: The Samridhi Shukla and Shehzada Dhami-starrer television show is captivating viewers' attention with its intriguing storyline. The show has been consistently in the top 5 on the TRP charts. In the previous episodes, you witnessed how it is revealed that Sanjay has informed Yuvraaj about Abhira's whereabouts. Sanjay wants to get rid of Abhira, hence he devises a plan involving Yuvraaj. Now, in the upcoming episodes, you will witness how Ruhi once again stops Armaan from meeting Abhira. On the other hand, Yuvraaj gets furious as he discovers that Abhira is now married. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Samridhii Shukla shares about her chemistry with costar Shehzada Dhami; talks about creative freedom on sets

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Ruhi stops Armaan from meeting Abhira

Ruhi falls ill. Dadisaa and other family members have to leave for some urgent work, so they ask Ruhi to take care of herself for a few hours until they come back. Armaan (Shehzada Dhami), coincidentally, is at home, and as everyone leaves, he decides to take care of Ruhi. However, Ruhi, who is angry with Armaan for prioritizing Abhira (Samridhi Shukla)over her, refuses to accept Armaan's help. Armaan persists with his efforts and takes care of Ruhi by giving her medicine. Eventually, Ruhi gives in and lets Armaan take care of her. Armaan receives a call from Abhira, who says that she is in a good mood today and wants to treat him. Abhira mentions that she is waiting for him at a cafe and requests him to come soon. Ruhi overhears the conversation and tries to emotionally blackmail Armaan, expressing her fear that he will once again choose Abhira over her. Also Read - TRP Report week 5: Bigg Boss 17 grand finale episode receives love; Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fight for the top spot

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Yuvraaj to forcefully marry Abhira?

Yuvraaj successfully finds Abhira's whereabouts and reaches the cafe where she is waiting for Armaan. However, Yuvraaj is shocked to see Abhira wearing a mangalsutra. He then comes to know that Abhira is now a married woman. As Ruhi has already stopped Armaan from meeting Abhira and Yuvraaj has already reached where Abhira is, does that hint there's a major drama to unfold in the show? Will Yuvraaj be successful this time in marrying Abhira, or will Armaan teach Yuvraaj a strong lesson for messing with his wife? The upcoming episodes will certainly leave the audience hooked to their television screens.