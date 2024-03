Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starring Samridhii Shukla, Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe is going to take more interesting twists and turns in the story. We already have the accident track, then we have the courtroom drama and we are also getting to witness the drama around Ruhi's second wedding. In yesterday's episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we saw Armaan learning about Abhira's accident. He rushes to be by her side. Before that, we saw Ruhi confronting Armaan on why he did not meet Manav. But their conversation was interrupted.

BollywoodLife has a WhatsApp channel that gets you the latest entertainment news and TV News updates at your fingertips. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler: Villagers attack Dadisa before court hearing; will Armaan blame Abhira for it?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twists: Armaan asks Ruhi to move on and marry Manav?

In the upcoming episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Ruhi (Pratiksha Honmukhe) yet again trying to find her solace in Armaan. She believes Armaan still loves her and does not want her to move on with anyone else. In the recent episode, we saw how Armaan avoided meeting Manav. The Goenkas had slammed Armaan. Ruhi has been looking for an opportunity to talk to Armaan about the same. But with Abhira's accident, she couldn't do it. However, after Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) regains consciousness and gets back home, Ruhi looks for Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) again and talks about him not meeting Manav. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Armaan makes a strong accusation against Abhira; Ruhi gets a reality check

Ruhi expresses her gratitude to Armaan for siding with her against his whole family and understanding her emotions so well. However, an unaware Ruhi will be in shock as Armaan has already met Manav. Not just that, Armaan will also tell Ruhi that Manav is a good guy and that she deserves the best and hence should marry him. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai inspires Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin? Savi to expose THIS Bhosale family member for molestation

Check out this video here:

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler: Ruhi to reveal her love for Armaan to Manav? Latter to back out from the wedding?

Now, as per the online buzz, Ruhi will meet Manav. It seems he will learn about Ruhi's love for Armaan. Seeing her love for Armaan, Manav will rethink about marrying Ruhi and will eventually back out. Whether Ruhi confesses the truth to Manav is still a conjecture. But if this is what Ruhi plans, then it's her master to get back with Armaan again. The makers seem to have planned drama around the trio - Armaan, Ruhi and Abhira.

On the other hand, fans are eagerly looking forward to Shivam Khajuria aka Rohit's re-entry on the show.