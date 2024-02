Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is getting all the attention. The show has been in the news since the start. The fourth generation story has grabbed attention. Armaan and Ruhi loved each other but Ruhi had to marry Armaan's younger brother Rohit for the sake of her family's image. Armaan then got married to Abhira because it was Akshara's last wish. Armaan had to marry her to protect her from Yuvraj who is a goon and is obsessed about Abhira. Armaan's marriage with Abhira leaves Ruhi jealous. Soon, she gets to know that Armaan and Abhira will get separated soon after Abhira becomes a lawyer. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Armaan, Abhira share a romantic hug; Abhimaan's love story to finally start?

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Ruhi joins Armaan, Abhira on an ice cream date; netizens have a mixed response

Rohit comes to know about Ruhi and Armaan's past. He is hurt to know that his brother never let him know anything. He leaves the Poddar house and is missing. His car was found fallen off a cliff. Everyone assumes him to be dead but Dadisa says that she will not believe the rumours until they find Rohit's body. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Harshad Chopda approached for Rohit Shetty's show?

Trending Now

However, Armaan decides to take care of Ruhi until Rohit is back. He makes sure that she is happy and content. However, Ruhi thinks that Armaan is doing all this just because he loves her. Ruhi is now obsessed with Armaan and does not like him caring for Abhira or being with her.

Ruhi to get married again?

Recently, after Yuvraj returned to take Abhira and Abhira sacrificed her life for the Poddars, Armaan has been very close to her. However, Ruhi is not liking it. Now, the Poddar family and especially Madhav will suggest that they should get Ruhi married again.

In the upcoming episodes, we will hear the Poddars and Goenkas talking about Ruhi's second marriage. Ruhi will run away and cry in her bedroom. Armaan will follow her and we will see an emotional moment between them.

Is a new actor entering as Ruhi's love interest?

In a report on ABP news, it is also said that a new actor will enter the show and his marriage will Ruhi will happen. The new character will enter the Goenka house.

It will be interesting to see if Ruhi will finally realise that she cannot be with Armaan or not.

A look at actors who were offered Abhimanyu's role in YRKKH before Harshad Chopda

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also stars Anita Raj, Pratiksha Honmukhe, Shivam Khajuria, Gaurav Sharma, Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sidharth Vasudev, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Sharon Varma, and Manthan Setia.