Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: The Samridhi Shukla and Shehzada Dhami-starrer show has successfully hooked viewers to their television screens. Abhira and Armaan married each other against their wish; however, gradually, they did become each other's good friends, and very soon, the makers may also introduce a love angle between the duo. However, no love story is complete without any added drama. In the upcoming episodes, you will witness how Ruhi creates misunderstandings between Abhira and Armaan in order to separate them.

In the previous episode, you witnessed how Armaan asks Abhira to accompany him to a party. Abhira, who initially refuses, eventually agrees to come. Ruhi gets jealous upon learning that Abhira and Armaan will go to a party together. Ruhi also goes to the same party. The party organizers announce that there will be a dance competition, and the couple who wins will be gifted a lovely trophy. Ruhi convinces Armaan to dance with her. Abhira gets jealous seeing Ruhi and Armaan dance together. Eventually, Ruhi and Armaan win the competition, and the trophy is handed over to them. A few women from the crowd talk about how husbands are least interested in dancing with their respective partners. Upon hearing this, Abhira gets uncomfortable and tries to leave the party; however, she falls on the ground, hurting her ankle. Upon seeing Abhira in such condition, Armaan drops the trophy and runs towards her.

In the upcoming episodes, you will see how Ruhi applies spray to Abhira's injured ankle. She tells Abhira that Armaan, as a person, is very caring and protective about everyone. Ruhi mentions to Abhira that Armaan requested to be friends with her and how both she and Armaan from now on will take care of her. Ruhi also gives a drawing book to Armaan, stating that whenever he is upset, he can just draw and vent out his frustration. When Abhira sees the drawing book, she asks Armaan if the book belongs to him. Armaan agrees that it's his book; however, Abhira gets shocked when a bill in the name of Ruhi falls from the book.

Will Ruhi be successful in creating a rift between Abhira and Armaan, or will her plan to separate the couple fail miserably? The upcoming episodes are definitely going to be filled with lots of twists and turns.