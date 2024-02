Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: The Samridhi Shukla and Shehzada Dhami-starrer television show has currently captivated audience attention with its impeccable storyline. The love triangle between Abhira, Armaan, and Ruhi is working really well for the show. In the previous episodes, you witnessed how Yuvraaj reaches the Goenka house after his failed attempt to kidnap Abhira. In the upcoming episode, you will see how Ruhi will find one more way to get close to Armaan as she will throw a Valentine's party and request the latter to attend it. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhira and Armaan's emotional intimacy makes netizens happy; latter still faces criticism for THIS reason

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more: Top 7 TV shows that banked heavily on love triangles to boost TRPs

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler

In the upcoming episode, Abhira (Samridhi Shukla) looks extremely disturbed about whatever happened with her. She appears extremely helpless as she is tired of facing all the mishaps. Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) tries comforting Abhira and says that it's okay to feel miserable as she has been through a lot in her life. Abhira tells Armaan that more than his responsibility, she has now become a trouble for him. Eventually, Armaan becomes successful in cheering Abhira up. Ruhi comes to meet Abhira and expresses concern about whatever happened with her. Ruhi also tells Abhira that she is proud of her and that no matter what happens, she never gives up on her dreams. Abhira, touched by Ruhi's gesture, thanks Ruhi for the kind words. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai twist: Not Armaan, Dadisa to save Abhira from Yuvraj? Fans spin craziest theories

Trending Now

Check out this video of actors who rejected Abhimanyu's role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Ruhi to throw a Valentine's party at the Poddar house

Ruhi requests Dadisaa if she can throw a Valentine's Day party at the Poddar house. Abhira intervenes and says that a Valentine's party can't happen as on the same day, Basant Panchami is being celebrated, and it's important to celebrate the religious occasion. Ruhi tells Abhira that whether there will be a Valentine's or Basant Panchami celebration is something Dadisaa will decide. It seems Dadisaa has given a green signal to both Valentine's and Basant Panchami celebrations. On one hand, Ruhi is preparing for Valentine's, whereas Abhira is getting ready for Basant Panchami. Abhira requests Armaan to be with her during the Basant Panchami celebration. Ruhi, on the other hand, tells Armaan that he needs to attend the Valentine's celebration.

Armaan is once again torn between Ruhi and Abhira as he doesn't know whom to say yes or no to. It is suspected that Ruhi has organized the Valentine's celebration in order to get closer to Armaan. It would be interesting to see whom Armaan will choose this time, Ruhi or Abhira?