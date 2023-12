Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod aka Abhimanyu and Akshara's story ended in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. It was a very disappointing moment for fans. Now, the story of Abhira and Armaan has started. Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami play the lead roles. The new cast of the show found it a bit difficult to connect with the audience but now, the story is getting attention. The new story has finally been accepted by the audience and people have started liking Abhira and Armaan. As per the latest story, Armaan and Ruhi loved each other but life had different plans for them. Ruhi has to marry Armaan's brother Rohit while Armaan gets married to Abhira to fulfill his mentor, Akshara's last wish. For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Anupamaa: Fans react to pairing of Sachin Tyagi and Rupali Ganguly; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans say Manish Goenka is above 90 years

However, Armaan's family does not accept Abhira and makes things difficult for her. Armaan tells Ruhi about Abhira and asks her to help out Abhira. He tells her that he does not love Abhira and she will be gone out of his life in a year. Ruhi is happy that Armaan does not love anyone else than her.

Ruhi is jealous of Abhira and Armaan's closeness

Rohit and Abhira are unaware of the fact that Armaan and Ruhi had a past. However, Ruhi is slowly getting jealous of Abhira and Armaan's friendship. She does not like seeing them together and she is also jealous that Manish has accepted Abhira as his great granddaughter.

Ruhi feels Abhira will slowly take away everything from her. In the upcoming episodes, we will see that Ruhi-Rohit and Armaan-Abhira have their reception party. However, Ruhi will feel jealous of Armaan and Abhira's dance and will purposely hurt herself to get Armaan's attention.

Ruhi wants to have an extra martial affair with Armaan?

Later, we will also see her talking to Armaan and reminding him that he does not love Abhira and will try to flirt with him. Armaan will warn her and remind her that she is married to his brother. Swarna will see this and speak to Ruhi. She will ask Ruhi to concentrate on Rohit. Ruhi will tell her that Armaan was her first love and she will always love him.

Rohit to leave the Poddar house?

Rohit will hear all this and get hurt. He will try to hurt himself when Armaan will see this. Rohit will ask him what he will do when Abhira starts loving him. Later, we will see Rohit leaving Ruhi and the Poddar family to stay away from a fake marriage.