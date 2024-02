Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai TV show recently underwent a leap. Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami have joined the cast as the new leads. Their chemistry has already left fans talking. Samridhii plays the role of Abhira and Shehzada plays the role of Armaan. Pratiksha Honmukhe plays the role of Ruhi the show. It is a love triangle of sorts. Abhira and Armaan are in a forced marriage but are growing close with each passing day. However, there is Ruhi. She is in love with Armaan and will do anything to gain his attention. It was Armaan who brought Ruhi back to the house. Ruhi is married to Rohit who is Armaan's brother. But since his disappearance, Ruhi has been making moves on Armaan. Now she seems to have crossed limits. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Samridhii Shukla reveals she was apprehensive about playing Abhira; says 'I couldn't understand what...'

In the episode, we will see Ruhi performing wifey duties in order to get the attention of Armaan. She is seen pressing his shirt as he has an urgent meeting to attend. Though Armaan expresses shock over Ruhi's entry into his room, she says that she is doing so only to help him out. Armaan seems a bit uncomfortable as we see that Ruhi is slowly encroaching into his personal space. What will be Abhira's reaction to this?

Will Abhira be able to save Armaan?

Armaan and Abhira got into a forced marriage as it was Akshara's dying wish that they should tie the knot. Now, Armaan and Abhira are living under one roof but they have decided that they won't stay like husband and wife. Though initially there were many differences between them but now, they seem to be more like friends. Armaan has also started taking a stand for his wife in front of Dadisa and other family members. Abhira has already raised concern over Ruhi's behaviour. She had a conversaion with Armaan stating that she finds Ruhi's behaviour a little weird and that she is extra good to him. Though Armaan refused to believe her, Abhira has already got a hint about Ruhi's intentions. It remains to be seen how she will save her husband from Ruhi.