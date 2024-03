Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is among the most-watched TV shows. It gets a great rating on TRP charts. After Anupamaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, it is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai that gets discussed the most. Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla are currently the leads. Shehzada plays the character of Armaan and Samridhii is Abhira. The backstory is that Akshara got them to marry each other. Now, for a year, they have decided to be under one roof and then part ways. But they have now become friends and are on the path of being lovers. In the recent episode, we saw Armaan reminiscing his childhood memories with his brother Rohit. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shehzada Dhami aka Armaan talks about his intuition power; reveals he believes in the concept of 'nazar'

Love confession in YRKKH soon?

Ruhi has now been declared as Rohit's widow. He went missing and hasn't returned. The Poddar family has now considered him to be dead. In the episode, we see that Dadisa wipes off Ruhi's sindoor, a mark of married woman. This leave Ruhi extremely broken. Abhira and Armaan take care of Ruhi and put her off to sleep. Then we see Armaan watching videos of his childhood and remembering the good memories with his brother. Abhira is by his side helping him cope with it. Whilst watching the videos, he falls of the sleep on Abhira's shoulder. They are holding hands and he has gone off to sleep. Abhira too rests her head on his head and is seen crying. She did not wake him up nor did she slide him away. Well, Armaan and Abhira are definitely growing close to each other and if this continues, a love confession does not seem to be very far away. Abhira has comfortably made a place for herself in the hearts of Poddar family members too, including the tough Dadisa.

Those who know, their journey to love confession won't be as easy as it seems. There is Ruhi who is deeply in love with Armaan. They are the ex-flames and Ruhi wants to be with him at any cost.